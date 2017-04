A Town Hall is planned for this evening in Cathlamet, where the Wahkiakum County Commissioners plan to update citizens and discuss other issues connected to beach replenishment on Puget Island. Erosion threatens several properties on Puget Island, and Wahkiakum County is in the process of obtaining permits to cover a 10-year program, negotiating with property owners, the Army Corps of Engineers and other ports on dredging and dredge spoils disposal. This evening’s meeting starts at 6 pm in Cathlamet.