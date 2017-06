Complaints are coming in about a ship that literally washed people off of the beach yesterday afternoon next to Willow Grove Park. This call came in just before noon yesterday, from the 73 hundred block of Willow Grove Road. The reporting party says that a large ship was moving upriver at a high rate of speed, throwing up such a wake that vehicles parked on the shore were moved, fishing poles on the river bank were washed away, and several small children got swept up in the waves. No injuries were reported, as the incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office. It’s not yet known if there will be any legal repercussions.