A visit from a real, live Black Bear caused some hubbub in Castle Rock late yesterday afternoon. The sighting was reported to authorities in Castle Rock a little after 5 pm, after a local resident reported seeing the bear swimming across the Cowlitz River, coming from the west side of the river to the east side. Once on dry land, the bear scampered up “The Rock,” and went in the bushes at the top of the hill. Castle Rock Police did respond to the area, patrolling for any additional sightings. Local residents were advised to stay inside, and warning signs were posted. They were also advised to keep pets and small children inside, to avoid any negative contacts. Video of the bear swimming in the river is posted on the KLOG Facebook page.