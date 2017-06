The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a burglary from Friday morning near Kalama, where a woman was sprayed as she apparently interrupted the suspect. The 70 year-old female called 911 at about 8:45 Friday morning from a home on Todd Road near Kalama, first saying that “something exploded in my face.” Deputies and aid crews responded, eventually discovering a discharged can of bear spray just down the road from the house. The woman was taken to St. John Medical Center to be treated for the exposure to the bear spray, while the burglary investigation continues. No suspects have been identified.