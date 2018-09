For the first time in 80 years, beavers are being returned to the wilds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The fur trade of the 1800’s wiped out the beaver population in the Gifford Pinchot, and recovery has been slow. They say that there’s been some partial recovery, but many headwater streams in the Cascade don’t have any beavers. The Cascade Forest Conservancy is working with the Cowlitz Indian Tribe on the project, with as many as 50 potential relocation sites being identified. They will try to re-populate the upper forest, using “nuisance beavers” that have been trapped; those animals would be killed otherwise. The project is being funded through a grant from the Wildlife Conservation Society.