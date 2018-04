The Beaver Valley Grange hosts is annual Spring Sale this weekend, running today and tomorrow at the facility just west of Rainier. The sale will help to benefit local hospice services and youth soccer programs in the Rainier area. Hours are 10 am until 4 pm today and tomorrow, and refreshments will also be available. The Beaver Valley Grange is located three miles west of Rainier on Larson Road, just off of Highway 30.