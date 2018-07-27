The Beech Street Local Improvement District is back on track, after the Longview City Council reconsidered the issue at last night’s meeting. City officials also say that they’re pursuing grants to help pay for the project, which would also reduce the assessments for property owners inside the L.I.D. boundary. In fact, City Manager Kurt Sacha says that the project cannot go forward without this financial support. Sacha says that the city’s application for funding under a federal economic development program has cleared the first hurdle, and he says that there’s a very good chance of having that grant being awarded. The grant would reduce the assessments for property owners by about 50 percent. The city is looking to punch Beech Street through between Oregon Way and California Way, a move that they say would open up around 47 acres of now-empty land for commercial development. At the public hearing on July 12th, several property owners expressed concerns about the boundary of the L.I.D., along with the preliminary assessments. The proposal failed at that meeting, but the council did direct staff to take another look at the L.I.D. boundary and the assessments. Staff reports that there were errors in the original boundary map, and it has been corrected. The L.I.D. was approved on a 6-1 vote, with Steve Moon in opposition, saying that he has concerns about the process and how it has been conducted.

The Council also voted to table a proposal to study the West Longview Sewage Lagoons as a possible site for an athletic complex. They’re concerned about the money that would have to be spent to make the site safe for public use, along with annual maintenance costs. Examination of the lagoons is included in a $279,000 allocation for the athletic complex study, after a contract was awarded to Hough, Beck and Baird of Seattle. They will also study Roy Morse Park, though there’s also been interest expressed for locating the complex near the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds.