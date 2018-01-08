The Longview Fire Department is continuing to investigate a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a vacant home on Beech Street. Firefighters were called out just before 4 pm on Friday, when it was reported that smoke and flames were seen coming from a house at 324 Beech Street. When the first crews rolled up, there was so much heavy smoke, that they had trouble finding the exact location of the fire. They eventually found the fire, which was burning on the back side of the house. They say that the fire was burning in a storeroom that had been built underneath the carport at the house. The fire eventually spread to the interior of the home, after a kitchen window shattered. It took about a half-hour to get the fire extinguished, then they spent several more hours on overhaul, and making sure that the fire was completely out. The house was reported to be vacant at the time of the fire, but authorities say that there were still some personal belongings inside. The house and those contents are said to be a total loss. Investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
Beech Street Fire
Posted on 8th January 2018 at 08:21
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta