The Longview Fire Department is continuing to investigate a Friday afternoon fire that destroyed a vacant home on Beech Street. Firefighters were called out just before 4 pm on Friday, when it was reported that smoke and flames were seen coming from a house at 324 Beech Street. When the first crews rolled up, there was so much heavy smoke, that they had trouble finding the exact location of the fire. They eventually found the fire, which was burning on the back side of the house. They say that the fire was burning in a storeroom that had been built underneath the carport at the house. The fire eventually spread to the interior of the home, after a kitchen window shattered. It took about a half-hour to get the fire extinguished, then they spent several more hours on overhaul, and making sure that the fire was completely out. The house was reported to be vacant at the time of the fire, but authorities say that there were still some personal belongings inside. The house and those contents are said to be a total loss. Investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.