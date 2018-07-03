Not only is the 4th of July celebrated as Independence Day all across the country, but it’s also National Bell-Ringing Day. At the request of the American Legion, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed July 4th, 1963 as National Bell-Ringing Day. An observance is planned tomorrow in St. Helens, with American Legion Post 0042 ringing bells in eight locations at 2 pm. The “featured bell” will be the 800-pound bell at the Christ Episcopal Church on East Division Road, but they will also be ringing bells at the Columbia County Courthouse, the Warrior Rock Lighthouse replica, the Fog Bell on the steps of the Courthouse, United Methodist Church, St. Frederic Catholic Church, Columbia River Fire and Rescue, and at Plymouth Presbyterian Church. This is the 4th year for observing National Bell-Ringing Day.