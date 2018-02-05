Two people wanted for robbery in Bellingham and on felony warrants from Colorado were arrested over the weekend in Cowlitz County, picked up after a car chase, a K-9 search and continuing pursuit be local law enforcement. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that this case got started early last Friday morning, when Longview police attempted to stop a car for a burned-out taillight. The driver apparently refused to stop, and was able to evade police. Deputies and State Troopers found the car driven by the suspects, and were involved in a short car chase along Pleasant Hill Road. They found the car wrecked, and found that the owners were wanted for robbery in Bellingham. A K-9 track was attempted, without success. Checking local stores, the Lexington Chevron reported that the suspects had been in over the past two days; a little later in the day, staff at the Ostrander Store reported that the couple was inside. Michael Scott Enck, 30, and Brittany Marie Enck, 32, were arrested, and are now being held without bail on multiple felony counts.