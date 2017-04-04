Learn how to successfully grow strawberries, raspberries and blueberries at workshops that are being held by the Cowlitz County Master Gardeners over the next three nights. This evening, you can learn how to grow strawberries, with information on the best varieties for this area, how to plant them, and how to care for those plants and getting a successful crop. Tomorrow night, raspberries will be the focus, and then they’ll talk about blueberries on Thursday night. All three classes start at 6 pm, and will be held in the Cowlitz County Training Center, located next to the Hall of Justice on 1st Avenue in Longview. There is a small fee to attend each class, to be collected at the door. Call the WSU Extension Master Gardeners at 577-3014 to find out more.