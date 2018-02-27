Word is getting out about a possible new tenant at the Port of Longview, as it’s reported that a company based in Turkey would like to lease the idle Berth 4 as the site for a natural soda ash export terminal. The Daily news reports on this story, saying that the negotiations between the Port and Ciner Enterprises is in the early stages. It’s reported that the company plans to make a large investment in the berth, removing the long-idle grain silos, replacing those with ship loaders, new rail service tracks, warehouses and conveyors for moving material. It’s claimed that the renovated berth could handle up to eight million tons of soda ash each year, mined in Wyoming and brought by rail to the Port. Soda ash is a key component in the production of glass, detergents, chemicals and other products. American exports of soda ash have grown substantially in the past ten years, and global demand is expected to continue growing by about a million tons per year. Additional information on this potential deal will be discuss at tomorrow’s regular meeting of the Port of Longview Commission.