As many as 150 disgruntled citizens gathered yesterday morning outside of the O. O. Howard House in Vancouver, rallying outside of the office of Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, and demanding that she hold a Town Hall, and increase her interaction with constituents. Many at yesterday’s rally held signs dealing with the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act, while other signs showed concern about President Trump’s executive order on immigration. Staffers for Beutler say that she was in Skamania County yesterday, before conducting a Telephone Town Hall meeting last night. Beutler’s office say that she’s committed to contact and get feedback with as many constituents as possible; the people involved in yesterday’s event are demanding even more availability. Beutler is entering her fourth term as the Congressional Representative for the Third District, receiving nearly 62 percent of the vote in last November’s election.