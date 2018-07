A new family fun event starts today at the Youth and Family Link building on Douglas Street in Longview; “Beyond the Alphabet” is for kids from infancy to seven years of age, and will be open from 2 to 5 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They plan to have gym activities, cooking sessions and other sensory activities. You can drop in any time between 2 and 5, and it’s free to take part. Get more information on the Youth and Family Link Facebook page, or you can call 360-423-6741.