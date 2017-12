Fred Meyer is working to make Christmas special for two dozen local kids, donating bicycles to the Longview Police Department, which then arranged to have those bikes go to the Salvation Army. Longview Police report that they were recently contacted by a manager at Fred Meyer, offering 24 bicycles as a donation. Chief Jim Duscha accepted the donation, then decided to turn those bikes over to the Salvation Army Christmas Center, for distribution to needy families around the area. LPD and the Salvation Army took a U-Haul to the Longview Fred Meyer yesterday morning, picking up the bikes for transport to the Christmas Center. Salvation Army Captain Sierra Dwelle says that donations have been down this year, so this is a definite “blessing” for them.