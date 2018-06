Several local charities are cheering recent donations, as a local woman who died earlier this year makes three-quarters-of-a-million dollar in bequests. Kathryn Karlyn “Kay” Creel died on January 6th at the age of 84. TDN reports on the post-mortem donations from the R. A. Long graduate, saying that the Longview Library Foundation and Youth and Family Link are getting $225,000 apiece, while Community Home Health and Hospice is receiving $300,000. Greg Pang with Community Home Health and Hospice says that “the money couldn’t have come at a better time.” The Library Foundation is currently investing its bequest, while research is done to determine a use for the cash. Youth and Family Link is going through a similar process.