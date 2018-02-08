The Sheriff’s Office reports breaking up a big burglary ring yesterday, arresting six people and recovering nearly three dozen stolen guns. Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that this investigation has been going on since November of last year, when the first burglary was reported. 27 of the 34 guns that were recovered were reportedly taken from one location, but detectives also report the recovered of body armor, masks, ammunition, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Detective Riley McNeal is the lead investigator, also working with Detective Lorenzo Gladson. They say that guns were hidden in a number of locations; firearms had been stashed in the woods, in houses, inside a boat, a lawn mower, and they even brought in divers to recover guns that had been put into local rivers. The list of suspects is as follows; each man faces multiple charges:

35 year-old Nicholas L. Wirkkala of Longview

37 year-old Brian John Willard of Kelso

33 year-old Zachary R. Sweetin of Longview

59 year-old David John Novy of Longview

41 year-old Shannon Lee Chandler of Longview

47 year-old Keith L. Ziegler of Castle Rock