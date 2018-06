The smiles were huge yesterday afternoon at Bud Clary Chevrolet and Subaru yesterday, as dozens of 4th and 5th-graders were rewarded with new bikes, after having had perfect attendance during the school year. Along with the brand-new wheels, the kids were also presented with bike helmets, and with locks to secure the bikes. Longview Police also participated in the event, which honors 4th and 5th-graders in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties who maintain perfect attendance through the school year.