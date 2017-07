Longview Police say that a summons is being prepared for the rider of a motorcycle that was involved in a crash early yesterday morning. They say that the crash took place in the area of Virginia Way and Lindsey Drive, a few minutes after 2 am. Witnesses say that the rider went into the ditch, and was injured in the crash. An initial blood alcohol test came in at .173, nearly double the legal limit for driving. The rider was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment, while a summons charging the rider with DUI and driving while suspended is being prepared.