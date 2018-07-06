A rally is planned for tomorrow in Longview’s Civic Circle, an event that’s being touted as the “Bill of Rights Bash.” The rally is being organized by a group calling itself “The Statesmen Club,” which also calls itself “the newest PAC in Cowlitz County.” The invitation on the group’s Facebook page invites everyone to “Come out to celebrate the American culture of freedom, brought to you by our Constitution and the Bill of Rights.” A number of speakers are scheduled, including 19th District Representative Jim Walsh and Sheriff Mark Nelson. It’s also being reported that Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer will be participating. Rallies in other cities with Patriot Prayer have broken down into violent confrontations, but organizers for this event say that they don’t anticipate any problems. Longview Police say that they don’t plan to staff the event, but they will be ready in the event of any confrontations. The “Bill of Rights Bash” will run from 11 am to 1pm tomorrow in the Longview Civic Circle, and anyone who is interested is invited to attend.