The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office reports that a standoff at a home on East Birnie Slough Road ended peacefully, with one man safely taken into custody. Sheriff Mark Howie says that they went to a home in the 100 block of East Birnie Slough Road, checking on a man who reportedly has some mental health issues. While on the porch of the house, Deputies say that they could hear the sound of a shotgun being racked. The Deputies retreated immediately, as the suspect began shooting in their direction. The Deputies safely backed out, as a call went out to Lower Columbia SWAT. Howie says that the man gave himself up peacefully at about 6 pm, and he was taken into custody. Howie hasn’t said yet if the man was taken to jail, or if he went in for mental health evaluation and treatment. The man’s name has not been released.