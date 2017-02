There’s still time to get donations in for the 2017 Kiwanis “Kwilts for Kids” Blanket Drive, which wraps up today at the Kelso Senior Center. At noon today, the directors of the Emergency Support Shelter will come by and collect the donations that have been made in this year’s drive; local groups have been tying fleece blankets for the drive, while also accepting donations of home-made or purchased blankets and quilts. Those donations will be given to local outfits that are sheltering or housing endangered children, with that distribution being made on Valentine’s Day. The Kelso Senior Center is located at 108 Northwest 8th Avenue in West Kelso, in the old Catlin Hall. Today’s meeting of the Kelso Kiwanis starts at noon.