You still have time to give a precious gift this year, as Bloodworks Northwest sets up some special blood collection events in the local area. Today’s special blood drive will run from 10 am until 4 pm at St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview. Bloodworks Northwest supplies blood and blood products to St. John Medical Center and all of the other hospitals in Clark and Lewis Counties. There’s another special blood drive set for this Friday at the Wal-Mart store at 38th and Ocean Beach Highway. Anyone can donate blood, as long as you’re at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 105 pounds, are in good general health. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-398-7888, or go to BloodworksNW.org.