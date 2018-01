Kick off the New Year by donating blood or platelets at a special collection event that’s being held today at the Cowlitz PUD. Bloodworks Northwest is conducting today’s event, which will run from 10 am until 4 pm. Officials with Bloodworks Northwest says that they will be collecting donations of whole blood and platelets at today’s event, and appointments are being scheduled through their web page, or by calling 1-800-398-7888. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ups will also be welcomed.