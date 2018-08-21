Bloodworks Northwest is putting on two special Blood Drives today, one at St. Rose Catholic Church, and one at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. They will be taking blood donations at St. Rose Catholic Church between 10 am and 12:30 pm, then the Bloodmobile will move to St. Stephen’s, where they will accept donations between 2 and 5 pm. Pretty much anyone age 17 and over is eligible to donate blood, as long as they weigh 105 pounds, and are in good general health. Call 1-800-398-7888 to set up an appointment, but walk-ups will also be accepted. St. Rose is located next to Lake Sacajawea at 701 26th Avenue, while St. Stephen’s is located at 1428 22nd Avenue, both in Longview.