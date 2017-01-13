The group that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals and medical facilities throughout the area is saying that there’s a critical shortage in the region right now. Bloodworks Northwest says that the early flu season and the recent weather have combined to bring supplies to extremely low levels. Officials with Bloodworks say that supplies in the Pacific Northwest are running so low, providers may have to cancel surgeries, due to the lack of blood. Blood collection events are going on today in the local area, starting today at the Longview Fire Department on Commerce Avenue. The Bloodworks Bloodmobile is scheduled to be set up in the parking lot from 10 am to 4 pm today, with a lunch break from 12:30 to 1:30 pm. There’s also a Community Blood Drive planned today at the River of Life Assembly of God Church in Cathlamet. This drive will go from 1:30 to 6 pm in the Fellowship Hall at the church on Main Street in Cathlamet. If you’re age 17 or older, weigh at least 105 pounds, and are in good general health, then you should be able to donate blood. To set up an appointment, go to the Bloodworks Northwest webpage, or call 1-800-398-7888.