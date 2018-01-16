The Red Cross is providing assistance to residents of a home that caught fire yesterday morning on Bloyd Street in Kelso. The fire was reported at 9:11 yesterday morning, when smoke and flames were seen inside the house at 1701 Bloyd Street. Six people were inside the house when the fire was discovered; one resident reports that she woke up and smelled smoke, and then she roused everyone else in the house. It’s reported that two children had to go through a window to escape. Firefighters helped to treat two people for smoke inhalation, but no one went to the hospital. It took about a half-hour to get the fire knocked down, but they’re not sure yet about the cause. The investigation is continuing, but the evidence is pointing to a portable heater that was being used in one of the bedrooms. The fire did an estimated $105,000 damage to the house and its contents. It’s also reported that a dog survived the fire, found hiding underneath a couch after the fire had been put out.