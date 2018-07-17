The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a drowning that took place over the weekend on the Cowlitz River at the Blue Creek Boat Launch. The incident happened around 7 am on Friday, as two men were in a boat that was coming down the river. Witnesses say that the boat capsized when it hit some rough water, and both men went into the river. A 75 year-old man from Vancouver came through the capsizing, and he was able to grab the other man and drag him to shore. Attempts were made to revive the man, without success. The victim has not been identified, other than to say that the man is a Mossyrock resident. Additional information should be released in short order.