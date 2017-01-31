The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has a search effort under way in the area of the Blue Creek Boat Launch near Toledo, reporting that a man from Des Moines is missing. They say that Prathana Nammavong, 43, last contacted friends on Friday, as he was heading out to fish on the Cowlitz River. Saturday morning, friends came down to fish with Nammavong, and found his car at the boat launch. They also found a chair and fishing poles that belong to Nammavong, but they didn’t find him. The friends searched the area for more than five hours, finally calling the Sheriff’s Office at about 1 pm on Saturday. The search effort included the use of watercraft and K-9’s, but nothing was found. Anyone with information on this incident should call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286.