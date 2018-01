Stephen Nickolas Olason, 39, of Lake Stevens is in the Cowlitz County Jail, after he was reportedly caught driving a brand-new BMW M3 sedan that had been stolen from a dealership up in Seattle. Seattle Police contacted Longview Police at about 2:20 yesterday afternoon, saying that they were using the “BMW Assist Tracking” feature in the car. At the time of the call, the car was driving along Tennant Way, heading into town. LPD spotted the car driving along 15th Avenue, eventually heading into the parking lot of the 15th Avenue Subway shop. Officers surrounded the car at that time, and Olason was arrested at gunpoint. He’s now being held on charges of possession of a stolen car, possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended. The Seattle dealership has recovered their car, while Olason is being held without bail.