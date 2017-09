The Longview School Board holds its first 6 pm meeting this evening, with a few noteworthy items on the agenda. The Preliminary Enrollment report for September will be presented, and there will be a report on tax rate changes, alterations being made by the new state funding plan. Superintendent Dan Zorn will explain the new tax structure, and will discuss its possible impact on Longview’s pending $121.6 million bond. The board will be asked to select a Facilities Bond Project Manager, and will be making appointments to the Athletic Facilities Task Force. 6 pm is a new meeting time, but the meeting place is the same, in the Board Meeting Room at the Longview School District offices on Lilac Street, next to R. A. Long High School.