The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is now looking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons who are responsible for damage that was done to an electronic road sign west of Longview. Monday morning, the Washington Department of Transportation relayed a report from the rental company that’s providing warning signs for the slide area near Germany Creek. The company was sent out there after WashDOT got a report that the sign wasn’t working. The company then sent an invoice of $2,280 to the agency, saying that they repaired bullet holes in the sign. The Sheriff’s Office says that it looks like the sign was shot several times, on or around May 29th. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Deputy Stumph at the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the number is 360-577-3092. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the TIP411 app on your smartphone.