Cleanup of more than two dozen derelict vessels that are moored on a site near Goble is now under way. The Coast Guard reported that cleanup of the site that had been leased from the State of Oregon will involve the removal of bunker oil, various fuels, asbestos, lead pain and household waste. The lease from the Oregon Department of Transportation started in 2012, and was originally let for the proposed restoration of the “River Queen,” a paddlewheeler that used to be a restaurant on the Portland water. They say that Clay Jonak and his associates started bringing other derelict vessels to the property, eventually having 27 boats tied up. Coast Guard officials say that three of those boats sank within a 12-month period; emergency cleanup responses were required for two of those sinkings. Jonak failed to remove those vessels, and the state terminated the lease. Jonak had until May 31st to remove his property, and failed to do so. The Coast Guard says that the initial cleanup will take about two weeks, then Oregon’s Department of State Lands will come in to do asbestos removal and waste removal, they will remove any remaining vessels, and will restore the site. The Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund is being opened up for the cleanup; it’s estimated that $345,000 has already been spent in the four previous responses to the property. More than $200,000 in civil penalties have already been filed against Jonak, and other enforcement could be taken. An update is due on Monday.