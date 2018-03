Emergency responders are on the Columbia River near the Willow Grove Boat Launch, after a sinking was reported in the river. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is responding, along with other agencies, after it was reported that a boat had sunk near the shipping channel, at about 7:30 this morning. It’s also reported that this may have been a collision with a passing tugboat, saying that a barge bring towed by the tug ran over the anchored boat. It is reported that both people aboard the boat were rescued, and both were unhurt. Efforts are now being made to recover the capsized boat, while the investigation into the collision is getting under way.