Launching your boat at Willow Grove is going to get easier, as the Port of Longview reports on the installation of an electronic payment kiosk. They say that this new kiosk will go live on January 15th; cash payments will still be allowed until that time, but then you’ll be able to use debit and credit cards after that date. Day-use permits will be available through the kiosk; you’ll need to go to the Port of Longview offices to get you annual pass for the boat launch. Port officials say that this is the latest in a series of improvements that are being made at Willow Grove Park, following the recent dredging of the launch and boat basin. This spring, updated playground equipment will be installed, along with continuing maintenance and facility improvements. Keep track of the improvements on the Port of Longview web page, or on their Facebook page.