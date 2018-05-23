The Coast Guard reports that they hope to get divers into the waters of Willapa Bay today, trying to confirm the location of the sunken crab boat “Kelli J.” This past Saturday, the wife of the boat’s skipper called and reported that he was overdue. Searchers responded, also using a helicopter and side-scanning radar. After another skipper reported finding an oil sheen and a life ring about three miles northwest of Oysterville, the search effort centered in that area. A rescue swimmer was lowered; he recovered the life ring, but didn’t find the boat. The search was suspended on Sunday, but then it resumed on Monday, with no success. Yesterday, a boat equipped with side-scan radar found an object in about 40 feet of water, not far from where the sheen, the life ring and crab pots from the Kelli J were located. Plans are being made to send divers down to that spot today, to see if the object is the Kelli J. Further actions will depend on what’s found in this morning’s dive. The skipper, Kevin Soule, also has not been found.