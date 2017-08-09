The Coast Guard says that the helicopter delivery of dewatering pumps helped to save a fishing boat and a crew some 66 miles off of the northern Oregon coast. Around 3:35 yesterday morning, a mayday call came in from the 48-foot “Pura Vida,” which was fishing off of Tillamook Head. The captain reported that they were taking on water, and the crew had put on their life jackets. A helicopter was launched from Astoria, along with a motor lifeboat from Cape Disappointment. The chopper delivered one pump, another fishing boat brought a second pump, and then the lifeboat brought the third pump. Those pumps were able to evacuate the water and keep the boat afloat. The “Pura Vida” is now being towed back to port.