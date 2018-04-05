Check out the history of recreational boating and boat racing on local rivers at this evening’s program at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum in Kelso. Local boating enthusiast Tony Fardell will be presenting this evening’s program, which is titled “Make Wake—Boating on the Local Rivers.” The program will also introduce the newest exhibit at the Museum, a Kelso-built 1949 Axtell 14-foot powerboat, which is on loan from Tony Laidlaw of Boise. Several local hydroplanes from Jim and Mike Zonich are also on display; the Zonichs will also be showing an eight-minute video of the classic “Miss Seattle” and other hydroplanes running on the Cowlitz River in Kelso. Several pristine outboard motors are being featured, along with photos of classic Tollycrafts, Axtells and other boats that were built in the local area. The free program starts at 7 pm at the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, located at 405 Allen Street in downtown Kelso.