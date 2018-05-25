Wayne Snaza, 57, is safe and dry this morning, after spending more than an hour in the chilly waters of the Cowlitz River yesterday afternoon. Snaza had been out on the river around 2 pm yesterday afternoon when the steering boom on the motor for his 12-foot boat broke, causing the boat to become erratic and hard to control. Snaza was tossed into the river, and then he partially flipped the boat as he tried to get back in. Snaza clung to the boat as it traveled down the river through Kelso, eventually hanging up on a sand bar near the Three Rivers Golf Course. Longview Police, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and Longview Fire responded, with the Sheriff’s Office putting a boat onto the water at Gerhart Gardens. It took about 15 minutes to reach Snaza and then get him out of the water. He was checked out on shore, where he declined medical aid. Deputies also helped to retrieve Snaza’s boat. It was noted that Snaza did have a life vest with him, but he didn’t have it on, and it floated away when the boat flipped. Longview Fire officials note that a life vest won’t do you any good if you’re not wearing it.
Boating Mishap
Posted on 25th May 2018 at 09:30
Meta