First-degree robbery charges are being filed against Lacy Lynn Richards, 32, of Kelso, after she allegedly assaulted employees at Bob’s Sporting Goods during a reported shoplifting incident. Longview Police were called to the store at 11th and Hudson at about 12:20 yesterday afternoon, after Richards had allegedly struggled with an employee. It’s claimed that Richards tried to steal some bear spray and a sweatshirt; police say that Richards continued to struggle as she was being arrested, and they requested hobble ties for a method of restraint. Richards was eventually taken into custody, and is now being held without bail in the Cowlitz County Jail.