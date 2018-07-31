Longview Police report making an arrest after a disturbance at Bob’s Sporting Goods, where a man was messing with ammunition inside the store. The incident was reported just before 7 pm, when an employee called 911 and said “I need an officer here now.” It’s reported that a man was in a dispute with the employee, after the employee reportedly caught the man in a back room with a box of bullets. The man reportedly got confrontational, threatening the employee. The dispute moved into the parking lot, where the man reportedly told the employee, “You are a dead man.” Longview Police arrived and took Lloyd Clayton Hill, 55, of Longviwew into custody. His car was seized and a search warrant was served; officers say that they did find a gun inside the car. Hill is now being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, felony harassment, unlawful possession of a gun and possession of other illegal materials.