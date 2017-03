The Pacific County Coroner now has custody of human remains that were found Tuesday night in the Columbia River near Chinook. Just before 7 pm Tuesday night, a call came into Pacific County 911, saying that it looked like there were human remains washed up on the rocks. Deputies confirmed the sighting, and the remains were recovered. The Sheriff’s Office says that it looks like the body has been in the water for an extended length of time, due to the body’s condition and the amount of decomposition. An autopsy is pending, and the Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.