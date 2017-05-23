Authorities in Lewis County now say that the body found in a burning car near Chehalis on Saturday, May 6th is that of Robert A. Mansker, 48, of Kelso. At about 1 am on May 6th, Chehalis fire crews were called to the 19 hundred block of Northeast Kresky Avenue in Chehalis, where it was reported that a car was on fire. After the fire was put out, the body of a man was found inside the 1992 Honda Accord. Lewis County Coroner Warren McLeod says that they had tentatively identified the body last week, but they were awaiting confirmation from dental records. There’s still no word on the cause or manner of death, as the investigation into this incident continues.