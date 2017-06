An investigation is under way after the body of Randy Dean Hamlin, 61, of Rainier was found on the beach near Manzanita, Oregon. Authorities say that Hamlin’s body was actually found last Thursday, by a person from out-of-state that was visiting. They also say that Hamlin’s car was found several miles away from where the body was located, in a trailhead parking lot on Neahkahnie Mountain. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, as Oregon State Police continue the investigation.