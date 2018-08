The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is arranging for an autopsy on a body that was found during the search for a berry picker that is missing near Packwood. A search had been under way since Sunday, when it was reported that an 82 year-old woman from Yakima got separated from family members while picking berries off of Forest Road 45. Yesterday morning, ground searchers reported finding the body, but they haven’t confirmed that it is the missing woman. They do say that it IS likely to be her. The body has been turned over to the Lewis County Coroner, and an announcement will be made after that process is complete, and next of kin has been notified.