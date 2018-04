The County Coroner is out with the identity of the body that was recovered from the Cowlitz River last Saturday, identifying that person at Casey Lee Radcliffe, 38, a Kelso-area transient. Coroner Tim Davidson says that it looks like Radcliffe died in February, and the autopsy confirms that Radcliffe drowned. It’s not known how Radcliffe drowned, but the death is being ruled as an accident. Fishermen reported finding Radcliffe’s body last Saturday, in the river not far from the old Kelso Water Treatment Plant.