County Coroner Tim Davidson now says that the man who committed suicide near the southbound Toutle River Rest Stop is from Michigan. Davidson now says that the body recovered over this past weekend is that of Brian Patrick Moreau, 48, of Lansing, Michigan. His body was found and recovered after Always Available Towing reported finding a suicide note in a car that they had towed away from the rest stop, after having been parked at the facility for several weeks. Davidson says that it looks like Moreau died in the middle of last month; he says that there was a law enforcement contact with Moreau in Montana back on November 9th, and evidence from the death scene confirms this timeline. Davidson says that Moreau strangled himself. Arrangements are now being made to return Moreau’s remains to his family.