A homicide investigation is under way, after County Coroner Tim Davidson reports that the man who was found dead in the Coweeman River on the 28th of last month had been shot. The man’s body was discovered off the end of Rose Valley Road on the 28th, and an autopsy shows that the body is that of Clark Edward Calquhoun, 53, of Rainier, Washington. Authorities in Thurston County report that Calquhoun had last been seen on December 28th of last year, and was reported as missing on January 6th. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that they have been working with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office on the case, interviewing associates of the victim and others. So far, no arrests have been reported.