Pacific County authorities say that the woman’s body found on the rocks near Chinook has been identified a Portland resident who was last seen in May of last year. Ha Khuong Vo Dang, 28, of Portland was last seen on May 1st of last year; she disappeared in the Columbia River while paddleboarding at Collins Beach on Sauvie Island. Vo Dang had gone out to the beach with a man from Portland, with both of them renting paddleboarding equipment. After some sunbathing, Vo Dang went out on her paddleboard; a short time later, others on the beach noticed that she had fallen off, and was struggling in the water. She never did come out, and her body was never found. It’s noted that Vo Dang was NOT wearing a life jacket. A resident of the Chinook area reported finding her body in early March of this year. The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office says that they confirmed the identity, and informed the family earlier this month.