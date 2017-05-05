An autopsy is planned in Lewis County today, looking to confirm the identity of a body that was recovered from the Cowlitz River near Toledo. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says that a guide boat was on the river near the Mandy Road Boat Launch shortly after 1 pm on Wednesday, and anglers on that boat spotted what appeared to be fishing waders caught on a branch in the river. Deputies responded and found human remains; with help from the guide boat, the remains were brought back to the boat launch. It’s speculated that the body is that of Prathana Nammavong, 43, of Des Moines, who went missing in January while fishing on the Cowlitz near Blue Creek. The investigation into the cause and manner of death is continuing.